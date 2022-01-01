Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Medallia
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Medallia Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Medallia ay mula $68,072 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Tagapamahala ng Proyekto sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $298,500 para sa Mga Benta sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Medallia. Last updated: 7/23/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Tagapamahala ng Produkto
Median $193K
Inhinyero sa Software
Median $95.7K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
Median $140K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

45 21
45 21
Tagapamahala ng Mga Operasyon sa Negosyo
$266K
Analista ng Negosyo
$94.1K
Serbisyo sa Kostumer
$269K
Tagumpay ng Kostumer
$119K
Tagapamahala ng Data Science
$239K
Siyentista ng Data
$119K
Analista sa Pananalapi
$122K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$241K
Marketing
$167K
Mga Operasyon sa Marketing
$166K
Designer ng Produkto
$127K
Tagapamahala ng Programa
$119K
Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
$68.1K
Tagahanap ng Trabaho
$81.6K
Mga Benta
$299K
Inhinyero sa Benta
$210K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
$134K
Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa
$227K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or idagdag ang iyong sahod to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Medallia is Mga Benta at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Medallia is $140,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Medallia

Related Companies

  • FICO
  • Qualtrics
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • CDW
  • Mastek
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources