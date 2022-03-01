Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Luminar Technologies ay mula $48,925 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Inhinyero sa Software sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $190,950 para sa Inhinyero sa Hardware sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Luminar Technologies. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Analista ng Data
$111K
Inhinyero sa Hardware
$191K
Inhinyero sa Makina
$145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Inhinyero sa Software
$48.9K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$176K
Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa
$189K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Luminar Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Luminar Technologies is Inhinyero sa Hardware at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Luminar Technologies is $160,560.

Other Resources