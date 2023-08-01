LINE Salaries

Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng LINE ay mula $19,962 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Copywriter sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $73,376 para sa Siyentista ng Data sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LINE. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
L1 $41K
L2 $55.2K
L3 $61.3K
L4 $71.4K
Analista ng Negosyo
$59.6K
Copywriter
$20K

Siyentista ng Data
$73.4K
Marketing
$25.1K
Designer ng Produkto
$42K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$64K
Tagapamahala ng Programa
$35.8K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
$63.9K
The highest paying role reported at LINE is Siyentista ng Data at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $73,376. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LINE is $57,385.

