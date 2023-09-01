Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Kubrick Group
Kubrick Group Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Kubrick Group ay mula $41,583 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Inhinyero sa Software sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $134,838 para sa Teknikal na Manunulat sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kubrick Group. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
Median $41.6K

Inhinyero ng Data

Siyentista ng Data
$67.8K
Graphic Designer
$82.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$58.4K
Teknikal na Manunulat
$135K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kubrick Group is Teknikal na Manunulat at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,838. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kubrick Group is $67,795.

