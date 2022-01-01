Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Kry
Kry Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Kry ay mula $56,457 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Inhinyero sa Software sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $108,340 para sa Designer ng Produkto sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kry. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
Median $56.5K
Copywriter
$72.1K
Designer ng Produkto
$108K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$83.2K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
$86.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kry is Designer ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kry is $83,248.

