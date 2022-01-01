Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Jamf
Jamf Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Jamf ay mula $19,058 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT) sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $201,000 para sa Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jamf. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
Median $139K

Inhinyero ng Backend Software

Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
Median $201K
Kontador
$68.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Pagpapaunlad ng Negosyo
$143K
Serbisyo sa Kostumer
$81.7K
Analista ng Data
$107K
Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT)
$19.1K
Designer ng Produkto
$75.4K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$63.3K
Mga Benta
$36K
Inhinyero sa Benta
$97.5K
Analista sa Cybersecurity
$141K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$70.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Jamf, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jamf is Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jamf is $81,698.

Other Resources