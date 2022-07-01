Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Jama Software
Jama Software Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Jama Software ay mula $8,524 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Inhinyero sa Software in India sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $239,190 para sa Marketing in United States sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jama Software. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Graphic Designer
$80.4K
Marketing
$239K
Inhinyero sa Software
$8.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jama Software is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $239,190. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jama Software is $80,400.

