Jaguar Land Rover Salaries

Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Jaguar Land Rover ay mula $26,743 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Inhinyero sa Software sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $140,998 para sa Tagapamahala ng Data Science sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jaguar Land Rover. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
Median $26.7K
Siyentista ng Data
Median $72.2K
Inhinyero sa Makina
Median $61.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista ng Negosyo
$42.2K
Tagapamahala ng Data Science
$141K
Inhinyero sa Elektrisidad
$66.1K
Inhinyero sa Hardware
$49.5K
Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT)
$78K
Designer ng Produkto
$74.6K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$97.6K
Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
$73.7K
Mga Benta
$72.2K
Analista sa Cybersecurity
$88.5K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
$131K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$74.1K
Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa
$99.9K
Mananaliksik sa UX
$140K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jaguar Land Rover is Tagapamahala ng Data Science at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,998. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jaguar Land Rover is $74,145.

