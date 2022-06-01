Introhive Salaries

Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Introhive ay mula $51,228 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Tagapamahala ng Proyekto sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $66,257 para sa Designer ng Produkto sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Introhive. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Designer ng Produkto
$66.3K
Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
$51.2K
Inhinyero sa Software
$62.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Introhive is Designer ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $66,257. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Introhive is $62,692.

