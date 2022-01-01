Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Hiretual
Hiretual Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Hiretual ay mula $111,304 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Tagapamahala ng Produkto sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $170,850 para sa Inhinyero sa Software sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hiretual. Last updated: 7/27/2025

$160K

Pagpapaunlad ng Negosyo
$114K
Designer ng Produkto
$129K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$111K

Inhinyero sa Software
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hiretual is Inhinyero sa Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hiretual is $121,458.

