Hinduja Group Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Hinduja Group ay mula $2,025 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Tagapamahala ng Produkto sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $31,537 para sa Konsultant sa Pamamahala sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hinduja Group. Last updated: 7/27/2025

Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$31.5K
Inhinyero sa Makina
$12.4K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Mga Benta
$11.3K
The highest paying role reported at Hinduja Group is Konsultant sa Pamamahala at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $31,537. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hinduja Group is $11,826.

