Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Hilti
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Hilti Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Hilti ay mula $8,240 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Inhinyero sa Makina in Liechtenstein sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $214,925 para sa Marketing in Switzerland sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hilti. Last updated: 7/27/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Tagapamahala ng Produkto
Median $144K
Analista ng Negosyo
$15.3K
Inhinyero sa Sibil
$74.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Siyentista ng Data
$65.1K
Analista sa Pananalapi
$23.6K
Marketing
$215K
Mga Operasyon sa Marketing
$39.5K
Inhinyero sa Makina
$8.2K
Tagapamahala ng Programa
$170K
Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
$60.2K
Mga Benta
$211K
Inhinyero sa Benta
$125K
Analista sa Cybersecurity
$36.8K
Inhinyero sa Software
$90.2K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$69.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or idagdag ang iyong sahod to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hilti is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $214,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hilti is $69,163.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Hilti

Related Companies

  • Veeco
  • Cerner
  • EPAM Systems
  • Sprinklr
  • HireRight
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources