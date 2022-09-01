Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Hightouch

Hightouch Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Hightouch ay mula $176,400 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Tagapamahala ng Data Science sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $306,000 para sa Mga Benta sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hightouch. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
Median $190K
Tagapamahala ng Data Science
$176K
Mga Benta
$306K

Inhinyero sa Benta
$229K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Hightouch, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hightouch is Mga Benta at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hightouch is $209,733.

