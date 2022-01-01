Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Highspot
Highspot Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Highspot ay mula $100,606 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Designer ng Produkto sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $254,316 para sa Tagapamahala ng Disenyo ng Produkto sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Highspot. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
Software Engineer II $221K
Senior Software Engineer $229K

Inhinyero ng Backend Software

Inhinyero ng Full-Stack Software

Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
Median $230K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
Median $223K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa
Median $180K
Kontador
$171K
Pagpapaunlad ng Negosyo
$235K
Serbisyo sa Kostumer
$153K
Tagumpay ng Kostumer
$146K
Mga Pang-Taong Mapagkukunan
$186K
Marketing
$130K
Designer ng Produkto
$101K
Tagapamahala ng Disenyo ng Produkto
$254K
Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
$163K
Tagahanap ng Trabaho
Median $135K
Mga Operasyon sa Kita
$196K
Mga Benta
$149K
Analista sa Cybersecurity
$147K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$169K
Teknikal na Manunulat
$179K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Highspot, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Highspot is Tagapamahala ng Disenyo ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $254,316. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Highspot is $174,824.

Other Resources