Geneva Trading Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Geneva Trading ay mula $77,345 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT) sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $267,330 para sa Inhinyero sa Software sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Geneva Trading. Last updated: 7/27/2025

$160K

Siyentista ng Data
$163K
Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT)
$77.3K
Inhinyero sa Software
$267K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Geneva Trading is Inhinyero sa Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $267,330. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Geneva Trading is $163,200.

