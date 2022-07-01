Found Salaries

Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Found ay mula $169,150 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Tagapamahala ng Mga Operasyon sa Negosyo sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $358,241 para sa Inhinyero sa Software sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Found. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Tagapamahala ng Mga Operasyon sa Negosyo
$169K
Marketing
$181K
Tagahanap ng Trabaho
$188K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
Inhinyero sa Software
$358K
Mananaliksik sa UX
$172K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Found is Inhinyero sa Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $358,241. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Found is $180,900.

Other Resources