Forward Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Forward ay mula $83,300 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Pagpapaunlad ng Negosyo sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $616,900 para sa Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Forward. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
Median $145K

Inhinyero ng Full-Stack Software

Mga Operasyon sa Negosyo
$124K
Analista ng Negosyo
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
Pagpapaunlad ng Negosyo
$83.3K
Serbisyo sa Kostumer
$124K
Mga Operasyon sa Marketing
$104K
Designer ng Produkto
$109K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$251K
Tagapamahala ng Programa
$186K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
$617K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Forward, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Forward is Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $616,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Forward is $124,408.

