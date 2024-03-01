Fortra Salaries

Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Fortra ay mula $93,007 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Inhinyero sa Benta sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $195,975 para sa Arkitekto ng Solusyon sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fortra. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
Median $125K
Mga Pang-Taong Mapagkukunan
$94.5K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$141K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
$141K
Inhinyero sa Benta
$93K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$196K
FAQ

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Fortra is Arkitekto ng Solusyon at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $195,975. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij Fortra is $132,600.

Other Resources