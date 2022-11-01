Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Fortna
Fortna Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Fortna ay mula $93,465 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Tagapamahala ng Proyekto sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $306,525 para sa Tagapamahala ng Produkto sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fortna. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Makina
Median $115K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$307K
Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
$93.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Mga Benta
$118K
Inhinyero sa Software
$123K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
$179K
FAQ

Найвищою зарплатою, що була зафіксована в Fortna, є Tagapamahala ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $306,525. Це включає базову зарплату, а також будь-яку потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація, зафіксована в Fortna, становить $120,490.

Other Resources