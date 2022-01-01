Fortinet Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Fortinet ay mula $35,178 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Konsultant sa Pamamahala sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $389,000 para sa Tagapamahala ng Produkto sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fortinet. Last updated: 7/26/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or idagdag ang iyong sahod to help unlock the page.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% nagiging ganap sa 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
Bisitahin ang komunidad ng Levels.fyi para makipag-ugnayan sa mga empleyado mula sa iba't ibang kumpanya, makakuha ng mga payo sa karera, at higit pa.