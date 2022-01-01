Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Fortinet
Fortinet Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Fortinet ay mula $35,178 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Konsultant sa Pamamahala sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $389,000 para sa Tagapamahala ng Produkto sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fortinet. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
P1 $72.2K
P2 $82K
P3 $99.3K
P4 $151K
P5 $174K

Inhinyero ng Backend Software

Inhinyero ng Full-Stack Software

Inhinyero ng Network

Inhinyero ng Quality Assurance (QA) Software

Inhinyero ng Produksyon Software

Inhinyero ng DevOps

Developer ng Web

Tagapamahala ng Produkto
Median $389K
Mga Benta
Median $150K

Inhinyero sa Benta
Median $200K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
Median $286K
Analista sa Cybersecurity
Median $139K
Analista ng Negosyo
$111K
Pagpapaunlad ng Negosyo
$79.6K
Serbisyo sa Kostumer
$55.5K
Siyentista ng Data
$179K
Analista sa Pananalapi
$122K
Inhinyero sa Hardware
$71.6K
Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT)
$68.1K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$35.2K
Marketing
$62.2K
Mga Operasyon sa Marketing
$90.5K
Designer ng Produkto
$219K
Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
$60.4K
Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa
$209K
Teknikal na Manunulat
$115K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fortinet is Tagapamahala ng Produkto with a yearly total compensation of $389,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortinet is $112,673.

