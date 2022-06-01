Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Forter
Forter Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Forter ay mula $64,976 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Marketing in Canada sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $300,900 para sa Tagapamahala ng Mga Operasyon sa Negosyo in Israel sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Forter. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
Median $132K
Tagapamahala ng Mga Operasyon sa Negosyo
$301K
Analista ng Data
$111K

Siyentista ng Data
$119K
Mga Pang-Taong Mapagkukunan
$155K
Marketing
$65K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$204K
Tagahanap ng Trabaho
$136K
Analista sa Cybersecurity
$72.3K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
$227K
The highest paying role reported at Forter is Tagapamahala ng Mga Operasyon sa Negosyo at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $300,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Forter is $133,889.

