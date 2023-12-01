Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Faurecia
Faurecia Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Faurecia ay mula $30,322 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Inhinyero sa Software sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $125,370 para sa Inhinyero sa Makina sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Faurecia. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Kontador
$42.4K
Siyentista ng Data
$39.3K
Inhinyero sa Makina
$125K

Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
$50.3K
Inhinyero sa Benta
$37.6K
Inhinyero sa Software
$30.3K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
$87.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Faurecia is Inhinyero sa Makina at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $125,370. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Faurecia is $42,416.

