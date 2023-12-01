Faurecia Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Faurecia ay mula $30,322 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Inhinyero sa Software sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $125,370 para sa Inhinyero sa Makina sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Faurecia. Last updated: 7/29/2025
