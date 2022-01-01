Fastly Salaries

Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Fastly ay mula $62,102 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT) sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $442,200 para sa Tagapamahala ng Produkto sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fastly. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
E3 $191K
E4 $233K
E5 $306K
E6 $373K
Mga Benta
Median $170K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
Median $320K

Pagpapaunlad ng Korporasyon
$302K
Serbisyo sa Kostumer
$118K
Siyentista ng Data
$116K
Mga Pang-Taong Mapagkukunan
$228K
Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT)
$62.1K
Marketing
$247K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$442K
Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
$139K
Inhinyero sa Benta
$205K
Analista sa Cybersecurity
$124K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$351K
Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa
$191K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (2.75% monthly)

  • 34% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (2.83% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (8.50% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fastly is Tagapamahala ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $442,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fastly is $216,927.

