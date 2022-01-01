Fastly Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Fastly ay mula $62,102 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT) sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $442,200 para sa Tagapamahala ng Produkto sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fastly. Last updated: 7/29/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or idagdag ang iyong sahod to help unlock the page.
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (2.75% monthly)
34% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (2.83% monthly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% nagiging ganap sa 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Fastly, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (8.25% quarterly)
33% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (8.25% quarterly)
34% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (8.50% quarterly)
Bisitahin ang komunidad ng Levels.fyi para makipag-ugnayan sa mga empleyado mula sa iba't ibang kumpanya, makakuha ng mga payo sa karera, at higit pa.