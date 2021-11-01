Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Faraday Future
Faraday Future Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Faraday Future ay mula $83,083 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Serbisyo sa Kostumer sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $273,625 para sa Marketing sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Faraday Future. Last updated: 7/28/2025

Inhinyero sa Software
Median $180K
Serbisyo sa Kostumer
$83.1K
Mga Pang-Taong Mapagkukunan
$265K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Marketing
$274K
Mga Operasyon sa Marketing
$260K
Inhinyero sa Makina
$139K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$221K
Tagapamahala ng Programa
$147K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
$191K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$169K
Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa
$139K
FAQ

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Faraday Future ialah Pemasaran at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $273,625. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Faraday Future ialah $180,000.

