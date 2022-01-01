Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Fanatics
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Fanatics Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Fanatics ay mula $7,881 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Analista ng Negosyo sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $300,000 para sa Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fanatics. Last updated: 7/28/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Inhinyero sa Software
Software Engineer III $183K
Senior Software Engineer $214K
Staff Software Engineer $242K

Inhinyero ng Backend Software

Inhinyero ng Full-Stack Software

Tagapamahala ng Produkto
Median $185K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
Median $300K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 22
47 22
Pinuno ng Staff
Median $65K
Siyentista ng Data
Median $238K
Marketing
Median $120K
Katuwang sa Administrasyon
$103K
Analista ng Negosyo
$7.9K
Analista ng Data
$181K
Tagapamahala ng Data Science
$164K
Mga Pang-Taong Mapagkukunan
$163K
Designer ng Produkto
$151K
Tagahanap ng Trabaho
$146K
Analista sa Cybersecurity
$61.3K
Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa
$238K
Mananaliksik sa UX
$125K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or idagdag ang iyong sahod to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Fanatics, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

May tanong ka? Tanungin ang komunidad.

Bisitahin ang komunidad ng Levels.fyi para makipag-ugnayan sa mga empleyado mula sa iba't ibang kumpanya, makakuha ng mga payo sa karera, at higit pa.

Bisitahin Ngayon!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fanatics is Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering with a yearly total compensation of $300,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fanatics is $163,699.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fanatics

Related Companies

  • Calm
  • Faire
  • McMaster-Carr
  • Staples
  • Bose
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources