FairMoney Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng FairMoney ay mula $40,747 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Siyentista ng Data sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $95,433 para sa Arkitekto ng Solusyon sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FairMoney. Last updated: 7/28/2025

Siyentista ng Data
$40.7K
Mga Pang-Taong Mapagkukunan
$90.2K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$54.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 22
Inhinyero sa Software
$54.1K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$95.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FairMoney is Arkitekto ng Solusyon at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $95,433. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FairMoney is $54,789.

