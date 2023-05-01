Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Elation Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Elation Health Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Elation Health ay mula $85,425 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Tagumpay ng Kostumer sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $184,075 para sa Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Elation Health. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Inhinyero sa Software
Median $150K
Tagumpay ng Kostumer
$85.4K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$179K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
$184K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or idagdag ang iyong sahod to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Elation Health is Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $184,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Elation Health is $164,550.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Elation Health

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Flipkart
  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources