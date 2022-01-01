Elastic Salaries

Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Elastic ay mula $79,600 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Tagahanap ng Trabaho sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $377,750 para sa Inhinyero sa Software sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Elastic. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Inhinyero sa Software
C5 $172K
C6 $230K
C7 $298K
C8 $378K

Inhinyero ng Full-Stack Software

Arkitekto ng Solusyon
C5 $205K
C6 $275K
Mga Benta
Median $200K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Tagapamahala ng Produkto
Median $359K
Siyentista ng Data
Median $239K
Analista ng Negosyo
$246K
Serbisyo sa Kostumer
$137K
Analista ng Data
$181K
Tagapamahala ng Data Science
$323K
Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT)
$247K
Legal
$167K
Mga Operasyon sa Marketing
$218K
Designer ng Produkto
$132K
Tagapamahala ng Disenyo ng Produkto
$328K
Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
$230K
Tagahanap ng Trabaho
$79.6K
Analista sa Cybersecurity
$121K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
$145K
Teknikal na Manunulat
$161K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Elastic, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Elastic is Inhinyero sa Software at the C8 level with a yearly total compensation of $377,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Elastic is $218,085.

