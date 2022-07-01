Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Bonded Logistics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Bonded Logistics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Bonded Logistics provides comprehensive logistics support as an asset-based logistics provider. Our three core businesses are warehousing, contract packaging, and transportation services. As an ISO 9000-2015 Certified Company, our program is structured, proven, and time tested.Based in Charlotte North Carolina, our logistics experience encompasses more than 45 years of hands-on service to companies servicing multiple regions in a wide variety of industries.Our employees and management continue to look for better ways to process, distribute, transport, and control our clients'​ inventory every day. Technology continues to be one of our top priorities in the third party logistics industry, allowing our clients quick access to product information and transactions. Communication and information sharing with our clients is vital to our company's success and continual growth.

    http://www.bondedlogistics.com
    Website
    1972
    Year Founded
    240
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Bonded Logistics

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Apple
    • Snap
    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources