Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Biofourmis
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Biofourmis Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Biofourmis ay mula $24,134 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Inhinyero sa Software sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $439,185 para sa Tagapamahala ng Produkto sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Biofourmis. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Inhinyero sa Software
Median $24.1K

Inhinyero ng Backend Software

Siyentista ng Data
$83.6K
Teknolohista ng Impormasyon (IT)
$79.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$439K
Tagahanap ng Trabaho
$99.5K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
$50.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or idagdag ang iyong sahod to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Biofourmis is Tagapamahala ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $439,185. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Biofourmis is $81,590.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Biofourmis

Related Companies

  • Tempus
  • Proofpoint
  • MathWorks
  • SAP Concur
  • Cohesity
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources