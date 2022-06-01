Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
ATS Automation
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ATS Automation Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng ATS Automation ay mula $34,398 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Analista ng Data sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $184,277 para sa Mga Pang-Taong Mapagkukunan sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ATS Automation. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Inhinyero sa Makina
Median $69.2K
Kontador
$135K
Analista ng Data
$34.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Inhinyero sa Hardware
$51.3K
Mga Pang-Taong Mapagkukunan
$184K
Designer ng Produkto
$62.9K
Tagapamahala ng Produkto
$85.5K
Inhinyero sa Software
$83.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or idagdag ang iyong sahod to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ATS Automation is Mga Pang-Taong Mapagkukunan at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $184,277. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ATS Automation is $76,579.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ATS Automation

Related Companies

  • Renishaw
  • Mentor Graphics
  • OpenText
  • E2open
  • CGI
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources