Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
AppFolio
Work Here? Claim Your Company

AppFolio Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng AppFolio ay mula $73,950 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Serbisyo sa Kostumer sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $250,000 para sa Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AppFolio. Last updated: 7/23/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Inhinyero sa Software
Software Engineer I $140K
Software Engineer II $171K
Senior Software Engineer $231K

Inhinyero ng Full-Stack Software

Tagapamahala ng Produkto
Senior Product Manager $186K
Staff Product Manager $243K
Marketing
Median $119K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

45 21
45 21
Designer ng Produkto
Median $125K

Disenyador ng UX

Siyentista ng Data
Median $114K
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
Median $250K
Serbisyo sa Kostumer
$74K
Analista ng Data
$132K
Mga Pang-Taong Mapagkukunan
$131K
Tagapamahala ng Proyekto
$141K
Mga Benta
$171K
Inhinyero sa Benta
$109K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or idagdag ang iyong sahod to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At AppFolio, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% nagiging ganap sa 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

May tanong ka? Tanungin ang komunidad.

Bisitahin ang komunidad ng Levels.fyi para makipag-ugnayan sa mga empleyado mula sa iba't ibang kumpanya, makakuha ng mga payo sa karera, at higit pa.

Bisitahin Ngayon!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AppFolio is Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering with a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppFolio is $140,167.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AppFolio

Related Companies

  • Appian
  • Roper Technologies
  • A10 Networks
  • Aruba
  • Appen
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources