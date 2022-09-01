Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Advantage Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Advantage Solutions Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Advantage Solutions ay mula $64,675 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Tagahanap ng Trabaho sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $175,875 para sa Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Advantage Solutions. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Inhinyero sa Software
Median $80K
Copywriter
$66.9K
Tagahanap ng Trabaho
$64.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Mga Benta
$69.7K
Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa
$176K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or idagdag ang iyong sahod to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Advantage Solutions is Tagapamahala ng Teknikal na Programa at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Advantage Solutions is $69,650.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Advantage Solutions

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • SoFi
  • Square
  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources