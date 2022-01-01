Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng Adtalem Global Education ay mula $84,575 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Analista ng Negosyo sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $201,000 para sa Arkitekto ng Solusyon sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Adtalem Global Education. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Analista ng Negosyo
$84.6K
Analista ng Data
$92.9K
Siyentista ng Data
$95.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Inhinyero sa Software
$112K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$201K
FAQ

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på Adtalem Global Education är Arkitekto ng Solusyon at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $201,000. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på Adtalem Global Education är $95,475.

