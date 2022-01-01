Direktoryo ng Kumpanya
1010data
1010data Salaries

Ang saklaw ng suweldo ng 1010data ay mula $105,023 sa kabuuang kompensasyon taun-taon para sa Analista ng Negosyo sa mas mababang dulo hanggang $263,160 para sa Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering sa mas mataas na dulo. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 1010data. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Analista ng Negosyo
$105K
Siyentista ng Data
$114K
Inhinyero sa Software
Median $125K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering
$263K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$132K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 1010data is Tagapamahala ng Software Engineering at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $263,160. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1010data is $125,000.

