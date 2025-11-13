Datatieteen päällikkö Palkka kohteessa Prague, Czech Republic

Käytä hetki palkkasyrjimättömyyden tukemiseen!
Contributing your salary and asking your friends to do so as well means better insights for job seekers like you and the entire community.
Contributing your salary and asking your friends to do so as well means better insights for job seekers like you and the entire community.
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year,...
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
What do Product Managers even do?
Henkilökohtainen palkkaneuvottelu
Saa palkkaa, älä anna käyttää hyväksesi. Olemme auttaneet sinun kaltaisiasi ihmisiä saamaan 30 000€+ (joskus 300 000€+) korotuksia.
CV:n tarkastus
Lopeta työhakemusten lähettäminen. Saa rekrytoijat metsästämään sinua sen sijaan.
Mikä on Datatieteen päällikkö-ammattilaisen palkka sijainnissa Prague, Czech Republic?
Datatieteen päällikkö-ammatin keskimääräinen kokonaispalkkio sijainnissa Prague, Czech Republic on CZK 1,860,111.
Mikä on Datatieteen päällikkö-ammattilaisen minimipalkka sijainnissa Prague, Czech Republic?
Vaikka Datatieteen päällikkö-ammatilla ei ole minimipalkkaa sijainnissa Prague, Czech Republic, keskimääräinen kokonaispalkkio on CZK 1,860,111.
Minulla on eri kysymys
Oliko tämä sivu hyödyllinen?