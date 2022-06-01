Yritysluettelo
Zions Bancorporation
Parhaat oivallukset
    Tietoa

    Zions Bancorporation is a financial services company involved in SBA lending, public finance advisory services, and agricultural finance.Zions Bancorporation is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with total assets exceeding $70 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The company is a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services, and is a consistent top recipient of Greenwich Excellence awards in banking. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices.

    http://www.zionsbancorporation.com
    Verkkosivusto
    1873
    Perustamisvuosi
    3,250
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    $1B-$10B
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

