  • Palkat
  • Tietoteknologi (IT)

  • Kaikki Tietoteknologi (IT) -palkat

Yext Tietoteknologi (IT) Palkat

Tietoteknologi (IT) mediaanikorvaus Yext:ssa on yhteensä $115K per year. Katso Yext:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Yext
Analyst
New York, NY
Yhteensä vuodessa
$115K
Taso
Analyst
Peruspalkka
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
1 Vuosi
Vuotta kokemusta
4 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Yext?
Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Yext-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tietoteknologi (IT) roolille yrityksessä Yext on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $140,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Yext Tietoteknologi (IT) roolille ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $95,000.

Muut resurssit

