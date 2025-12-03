Yritysluettelo
Yext
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Liiketoiminta-analyytikko

  • Kaikki Liiketoiminta-analyytikko -palkat

Yext Liiketoiminta-analyytikko Palkat

Liiketoiminta-analyytikko mediaanikorvaus in United States Yext:ssa on yhteensä $92.5K per year. Katso Yext:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Yext
Business Analyst
New York, NY
Yhteensä vuodessa
$92.5K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$7.5K
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
0 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
1 Vuosi
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Yext?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Yext-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)



Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Liiketoiminta-analyytikko tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Liiketoiminta-analyytikko roolille yrityksessä Yext in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $135,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Yext Liiketoiminta-analyytikko roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $92,500.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Yext ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Zendesk
  • ZoomInfo
  • Oracle
  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yext/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.