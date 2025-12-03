Yritysluettelo
YCharts
YCharts Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in United States YCharts:ssa on yhteensä $159K per year. Katso YCharts:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
YCharts
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Yhteensä vuodessa
$159K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$19K
Vuotta yrityksessä
1 Vuosi
Vuotta kokemusta
1 Vuosi
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä YCharts?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä YCharts in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $207,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä YCharts Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $155,000.

Muut resurssit

