Yara International
Yara International Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö Palkat

Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö mediaanikorvaus in Germany Yara International:ssa on yhteensä €113K per year. Katso Yara International:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025

Mediaanipalkka
Yara International
Software Engineering Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Yhteensä vuodessa
$130K
Taso
-
Peruspalkka
$124K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$6.4K
Vuotta yrityksessä
4 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
11 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Yara International?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö roolille yrityksessä Yara International in Germany on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus €125,948. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Yara International Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö roolille in Germany ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on €117,526.

Muut resurssit

