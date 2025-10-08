Analyytikko korvaus in Russia Yandex:ssa vaihtelee RUB 1.86M per year G14 -tasolta RUB 5.84M per year G17 -tasolle. Katso Yandex:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/8/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.86M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 0
RUB 146K
G15
RUB 2.56M
RUB 2.37M
RUB 48K
RUB 137K
G16
RUB 3.9M
RUB 3.44M
RUB 108K
RUB 354K
G17
RUB 5.84M
RUB 4.65M
RUB 147K
RUB 1.05M
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Yandex-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.