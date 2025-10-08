Yritysluettelo
Yandex
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistoinsinööri

  • Tutkimustieteentekijä

Yandex Tutkimustieteentekijä Palkat

Tutkimustieteentekijä korvaus in Russia Yandex:ssa on yhteensä RUB 1.83M per year G15 -tasolla. Katso Yandex:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/8/2025

Keskiarvo Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
G14
(Lähtötaso)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB 1.83M
RUB 1.83M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Näytä 4 Lisää tasoja
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja

RUB 13.46M

Saa Palkkaa, Älä Anna Huijata

Olemme neuvotelleet tuhansia tarjouksia ja saavutamme säännöllisesti 30 000$+ (joskus 300 000$+) korotuksia. Neuvottele palkkasi tai ansioluettelosi tarkistettavaksi todellisten asiantuntijoiden toimesta - rekrytoijien, jotka tekevät sitä päivittäin.

Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat

Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Yandex-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistoinsinööri tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Tutkimustieteentekijä roolille yrityksessä Yandex in Russia on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus RUB 6,827,416. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Yandex Tutkimustieteentekijä roolille in Russia ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on RUB 1,525,998.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Yandex ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • InvestCloud
  • Cashfree
  • Xendit
  • PayU
  • Q4
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit