Backend-ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in Greater Minsk Yandex:ssa vaihtelee BYN 43.4K per year G14 -tasolta BYN 209K per year G17 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Greater Minsk on yhteensä BYN 94K. Katso Yandex:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/8/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet ()
Bonus
G14
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
V 1
25%
V 2
25%
V 3
25%
V 4
Yandex-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
25% ansaitsee 1st-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.