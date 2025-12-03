Yritysluettelo
Yalantis
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistosuunnittelija

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -palkat

Yalantis Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in Ukraine Yalantis:ssa on yhteensä UAH 2.26M per year. Katso Yalantis:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Yalantis
Software Engineer
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
Yhteensä vuodessa
$54K
Taso
Senior
Peruspalkka
$54K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
6 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
10 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Yalantis?
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Harjoittelupalkat

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Yalantis in Ukraine on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus UAH 2,263,194. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Yalantis Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in Ukraine ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on UAH 2,011,728.

Muut resurssit

