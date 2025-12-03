Yritysluettelo
Yalantis
Liiketoiminta-analyytikko mediaanikorvaus in Ukraine Yalantis:ssa on yhteensä UAH 2.11M per year. Katso Yalantis:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Yalantis
Business Analyst
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
Yhteensä vuodessa
$50.4K
Taso
Senior
Peruspalkka
$50.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Vuotta yrityksessä
3 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
10 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Yalantis?
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Liiketoiminta-analyytikko roolille yrityksessä Yalantis in Ukraine on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus UAH 2,263,194. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Yalantis Liiketoiminta-analyytikko roolille in Ukraine ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on UAH 2,112,314.

