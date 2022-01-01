Yritysluettelo
Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Palkat

Willis Towers Watson:n palkka vaihtelee $19,281 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Cybersecurity Analyst -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $227,515 Ratkaisuarkkitehti -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Willis Towers Watson. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/10/2025

$160K

Aktuaari
Median $123K
Liiketoiminta-analyytikko
Median $65K
Liikkeenjohdon konsultti
Median $90K

Tuotepäällikkö
Median $107K
Liiketoimintakehitys
$46.5K
Asiakaspalvelu
$69.7K
Data-asiantuntija
$41.7K
Projektipäällikkö
$79K
Myynti
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Ohjelmistoinsinööri
$54.1K
Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö
Median $120K
Ratkaisuarkkitehti
$228K
Kokonaispalkkiot
$81.3K
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Willis Towers Watson on Ratkaisuarkkitehti at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $227,515. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Willis Towers Watson ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $74,339.

