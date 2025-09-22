Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in Brazil WEX:ssa vaihtelee R$118K per year Software Engineer II -tasolta R$168K per year Software Engineer III -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in Brazil on yhteensä R$153K. Katso WEX:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 9/22/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Software Engineer I
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Software Engineer II
R$118K
R$102K
R$11.8K
R$4.9K
Software Engineer III
R$168K
R$155K
R$0
R$13.4K
Software Engineer IV
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
