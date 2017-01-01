Yritysluettelo
Western Technical College El Paso, Texas
    Western Tech: Empowering career-focused education through hands-on training in high-demand fields. Our comprehensive programs include advanced welding, CDL training, healthcare specialties (medical billing/coding, clinical assisting), lineworker certification, automotive and diesel technology, and HVAC systems. With industry-aligned curriculum and dedicated instructors, we transform passion into profession. Earn respected certificates or associate degrees that employers value, and join our community of skilled graduates building successful careers across essential industries.

    westerntech.edu
    Verkkosivusto
    1970
    Perustamisvuosi
    199
    Työntekijöiden määrä
    Pääkonttori

