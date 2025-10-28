Yritysluettelo
Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in Netherlands WEBB Traders:ssa on yhteensä €93.8K per year. Katso WEBB Traders:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/28/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
WEBB Traders
Software Engineer
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Yhteensä vuodessa
€93.8K
Taso
Junior
Peruspalkka
€70.4K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€23.5K
Vuotta yrityksessä
2 Vuotta
Vuotta kokemusta
3 Vuotta
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä WEBB Traders in Netherlands on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus €103,782. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä WEBB Traders Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in Netherlands ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on €93,847.

